Amitabh Bachchan Is Super Impressed With This Child's Batting Skills

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan always manages to delight his followers with his social media content. Be it a poster of his new film or hilarious advice on how one can beat the heat, Big B remains on point in his quest to win over his followers. It’s no secret that Amitabh Bachchan is a big-time cricket fan. Now, the legendary actor has dropped a post about the “future of Indian” cricket that will leave you with a smile on your face.


The adorable video shows a child with a cricket bat pulling off some shots in the manner of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. “The future of Indian Cricket is in very safe hands,” Bachchan captioned the video.

 

 

 

The video became an instant hit on Instagram. “I love how AB is posting so cutely,” a user wrote.

Many compared the child to former India captain MS Dhoni. “The little Dhoni helicopter shot…” an individual remarked.
 

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted riding pillion on a motorcycle. The veteran actor was seen without a helmet, and drew flak for this from fans.

 

 

After the Mumbai Police took notice of the picture where he was seen riding without a helmet and issued a fine, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to clarify that the photo was from a film shoot.

“The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai…It is Sunday... Formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate...” Bachchan explained. The Uunchai star clarified that he was wearing a costume for his film in the photo. “I am just fooling around by getting on the bike, of a crew member .. not even moving any where, but giving the impression that I travelled to save time,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Unchai. He has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Project K with Prabhas and Piku co-star Deepika Padukone, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Ghoomer with son Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

