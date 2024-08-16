Twisted Hammock Productions, a Los Angeles-based film production company known for commercials and films, is embarking on a bold new venture. Under the leadership of Delhi-born filmmaker Aryan Gupta, Twisted Hammock will focus on taking Indian brands to the US, leveraging the top-tier production facilities and creative expertise available in Los Angeles to launch these brands in the competitive American market.

A Legacy of Creative Excellence

One of the company’s standout films, Miss Mary Mack, has just started its festival season with an official selection at the LA Shorts Film Festival 2024, and has earned a nomination for Best Film at the Indie Shorts Film Festival 2024.

In addition to their work in film, Twisted Hammock has made significant strides in the commercial space. Their commercials, such as Fiat - Too Good to Be True and Shazam - Unleash the Beat, have won a combined 11 awards at the Berlin Commercial Festival. Another campaign, Levi’s Out West, has achieved international recognition, securing victories at the 2024 Telly Awards, Berlin Commercial Festival, four American Advertising Federation Awards, and the Young Directors Awards.

Aryan Gupta: The Visionary Behind the Mission

Aryan Gupta, a filmmaker with roots in Delhi, India, has been the driving force behind Twisted Hammock’s many successes. Now based in Los Angeles, Gupta’s journey from India to Hollywood reflects his deep passion for storytelling and his commitment to creating content that resonates on a global scale.



Gupta’s unique perspective, shaped by his experiences in both India and the U.S., positions him perfectly to lead Twisted Hammock’s new initiative: bringing Indian brands to the American market. With his deep understanding of both cultural landscapes, Gupta is uniquely equipped to bridge the gap between Indian brands and U.S. consumers, ensuring that these brands are not only introduced but also thrive in the competitive U.S. marketplace.

Bringing Indian Brands to the U.S.: A Strategic Vision

Twisted Hammock’s new focus on launching Indian brands in the U.S. represents a strategic shift that capitalizes on the company’s strengths in production and storytelling. Los Angeles, with its world-class production facilities and a rich pool of creative talent, offers the perfect environment for Indian brands to create high-quality content that resonates with American audiences.

Under Gupta’s leadership, Twisted Hammock plans to collaborate closely with Indian brands, helping them craft narratives and visuals that will appeal to U.S. consumers. By leveraging the company’s expertise in commercial production, Twisted Hammock aims to create campaigns that not only capture attention but also build strong brand identities in the American market.

“We’ve been seeing a growing trend with ethnic fashion taking the main stage in the US. People are looking for unique products that say something about their culture, heritage and style. Now is the perfect time for Indian Brands to leverage this surge and launch in the ever-expanding US market,” Gupta says.