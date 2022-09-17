NewsEntertainment
BANARAS

Banaras' latest party number Troll releases with punch line - Money doesn't Matter

After releasing the motion poster and first two Songs, the makers have now released the Troll Party Song in T Series YouTube Channel. Singer Nakash Aziz's voice is going to pep up the party mood .

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 01:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Banaras' latest party number Troll releases with punch line - Money doesn't Matter

Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro starrer-Banaras, which is  releasing Pan India on 4th November has released a new Party Song with the title Troll. The song Composed by Ajnesh Loknath and Sung by Nakash Aziz is going to be the new Party Anthem. The listener's are already humming its punch Line "Money doesn't Matter".

Banaras is a mysterious Love story.

After releasing the motion poster and first two Songs, the makers have now released the Troll Party Song in T Series YouTube Channel. Singer Nakash Aziz's voice is going to pep up the party mood .

 The song showcases the dancing abilities of actor Zaid Khan and it is tranquilizing the listener’s mood.

 Banaras is directed by Bell Bottom fame Jayatheerta and the film will be releasing Pan India in 5 languages Hindi Kannada Telugu Tamil and  Malayalam.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus