Banaras' latest party number Troll releases with punch line - Money doesn't Matter

Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro starrer-Banaras, which is releasing Pan India on 4th November has released a new Party Song with the title Troll. The song Composed by Ajnesh Loknath and Sung by Nakash Aziz is going to be the new Party Anthem. The listener's are already humming its punch Line "Money doesn't Matter".

Banaras is a mysterious Love story.

After releasing the motion poster and first two Songs, the makers have now released the Troll Party Song in T Series YouTube Channel. Singer Nakash Aziz's voice is going to pep up the party mood .

The song showcases the dancing abilities of actor Zaid Khan and it is tranquilizing the listener’s mood.

Banaras is directed by Bell Bottom fame Jayatheerta and the film will be releasing Pan India in 5 languages Hindi Kannada Telugu Tamil and Malayalam.