Advertisement
NewsEntertainment
BIGG BOSS OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Fitness Influencer Soniya Singh To Be A Part Of The Show? Reports Say This

Known for her charismatic presence and fitness expertise, Soniya's potential entry into the Bigg Boss house has generated significant buzz among fans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Fitness Influencer Soniya Singh To Be A Part Of The Show? Reports Say This

As anticipation grows for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, rumours are swirling about the possible participation of renowned fitness YouTuber Soniya Singh. With a massive following of over 1.2 million on Instagram, Soniya has captivated audiences with her engaging content focused on health and wellness.

Known for her charismatic presence and fitness expertise, Soniya's potential entry into the Bigg Boss house has generated significant buzz among fans and followers, multiple news reports have said.

While official confirmation is awaited from both Soniya Singh and the show's producers, enthusiasts of the reality TV series are eager to see how Soniya's personality and fitness background will shine on the OTT platform. If the rumors are true, Soniya Singh's presence promises to bring a unique blend of energy, enthusiasm, and a passion for healthy living to Bigg Boss OTT Season 03.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?