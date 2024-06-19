Brad Pitt Formula One Movie Produced By Lewis Hamilton Gets Release Date

Brad Pitt's Formula One movie which is produced by Lewis Hamilton has finally gotten a release date. In the movie Pitt drives for fictional Formula One team APXGP and is co-starred by Damson Idris who plays his rookie teammate. The movie could do wonders for the sport as it could attract fans and make the sport much bigger than it already is.

Release Date

On Tuesday Formula One and Apple Original Films announced that the film will be released around the world in theatres and IMAX in June of next year. The film will first be released internationally on 25th June 2025 and it will be released in North America on 27th June 2025. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. and is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Live Shooting and Lewis Hamilton's Take

The shooting for the movie has taken place during live Formula One events and it consists of all of the F1 teams, drivers and support staff. During last year's Silverstone Grand Prix, all of the filming staff were present in events such as driver's meetings and press conferences. Lewis Hamilton who is an executive producer for the film had this to say-

“Yeah, I’ve been really incredibly grateful to F1. I don’t know if this would have been possible 10 plus years ago, when the old management was in place. They wouldn’t have perhaps seen this as an important step in terms of the sport’s growth. But we’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that. So yeah, I think there’s so many people around the world, as you’ve seen already, that are so excited about this sport, wanting to learn more. And the fact that we will have all the original characters that are actually on the grid, and then Brad, is pretty cool."

“I’m pretty certain, I mean, our cameras are a lot better than what you’re seeing when you’re watching TV. I’ve seen all the footage of the camera positions. I’ve spent time with Joe, trying to make sure we’ve got the best camera positions and the frame rate is different, it’s going to look fast, I think it’s going to look faster than it does on TV. Because I think it’s something to do with the frame rate that we have to have. But Joe is an incredible director, and I think you’re going to see him really… You’ve already seen what he’s done with fighter jets, what is what he did with Maverick. So just think about what he’s done with that in terms of the dogfights you saw from those jets, which was pretty epic, and bringing that technology and that viewpoint into our world, I think it’s going to be amazing, and now we know when we can see this for ourselves."