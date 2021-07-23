हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's viral pics with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare from their holiday hits internet!

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year. 

Aamir Khan&#039;s daughter Ira Khan&#039;s viral pics with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare from their holiday hits internet!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her fitness trainer boyfriend Nupur Shikhare are exploring the hills together.  Ira is an avid social media user and often drops awwdorable pictures or videos. 

But this time, the holiday pictures were shared by her beau. Take a look at their spectacular travel diaries:

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media. 

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'. 

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter has also been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues. She shared her ordeal with fans on social media and often urges all to take care of themselves and take help if needed. 

