हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's 'photoshopped' wedding photo hits internet, actor's reply is epic!

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull, based on the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai&#039;s &#039;photoshopped&#039; wedding photo hits internet, actor&#039;s reply is epic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a massive fan following who love to dig out details about the duo. Also, AB Junior is known for his quirky sense of humour, especially getting back at trolls online in his own style has always won over his fans. 

Recently a fan shared a picture of Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding online writing: Her laugh n his Smile say it all #MyLovelies #AbhishekBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #TBThursday

Interestingly, AB junior replied to the fans saying: This is a photoshopped image.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's romance began during Umrao Jaan filming. The couple got married at their Prateeksha bungalow, on April 20, 2007, with close friends and relatives in attendance. The duo has a daughter named Aaradhya. 

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull, based on the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. It was directed and co-written by Kookie Gulati. Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak were the producers.

Abhishek's upcoming releases include Dasvi and Bob Biswas.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Abhishek BachchanAishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai Bachchanabhishek bachchan aishwarya rai wedding
Next
Story

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s baby’s birth certificate goes viral, names Yash Dasgupta as father!

Must Watch

PT7M59S

New module of ISI in Punjab?