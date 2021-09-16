Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's 'photoshopped' wedding photo hits internet, actor's reply is epic!

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a massive fan following who love to dig out details about the duo. Also, AB Junior is known for his quirky sense of humour, especially getting back at trolls online in his own style has always won over his fans.

Recently a fan shared a picture of Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding online writing: Her laugh n his Smile say it all #MyLovelies #AbhishekBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #TBThursday

Interestingly, AB junior replied to the fans saying: This is a photoshopped image.

This is a photoshopped image. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 16, 2021

Abhishek and Aishwarya's romance began during Umrao Jaan filming. The couple got married at their Prateeksha bungalow, on April 20, 2007, with close friends and relatives in attendance. The duo has a daughter named Aaradhya.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull, based on the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. It was directed and co-written by Kookie Gulati. Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak were the producers.

Abhishek's upcoming releases include Dasvi and Bob Biswas.