Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan sells off his plush, luxury apartment of 7,527 sq ft for a whopping Rs 45 cr!

The swanky huge apartment is of 7,527 sq ft and is located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli. 

Abhishek Bachchan sells off his plush, luxury apartment of 7,527 sq ft for a whopping Rs 45 cr!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has pushed off one of his properties in Mumbai and the jaw-dropping price is creating a flutter online. According to a report in Money Control, the superstar has offloaded his Mumbai apartment for a whopping Rs 45.75 crore. 

Reportedly, Abhishek had purchased the apartment back in 2014 for Rs 41.14 crore.

The swanky huge apartment is of 7,527 sq ft and is located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli. 

Recently, other celebs too purchased new palatial abodes including cricketer brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Rani Mukerji and Disha Patani among others. 

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull, based on the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. It was directed and co-written by Kookie Gulati. Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak were the producers.

Abhishek's upcoming releases include Dasvi and Bob Biswas.

 

