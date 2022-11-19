Actor Imran Khan's rare public appearance at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement goes viral!

Mumbai: Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na fame Imran Khan, who quit acting years ago, recently made heads turn when he was spotted at the engagement bash of Aamir Khan`s daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai.On Friday, Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in presence of close friends and family members. From Aamir to his ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, mother Zeenat Hussain, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.

However, it`s Aamir`s nephew Imran who stole everyone`s attention.Looking dapper in a white shirt, paired with a blue blazer and beige trousers, Imran happily posed for shutterbugs. He was spotted in public after a long time.His rare appearance made his fans extremely happy and nostalgic."Oh My God! Imran... you look so handsome," a social media user commented."Miss you badly," another one wrote."Imran, please come back in films," a user wrote.Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film `Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na` in 2008.

The audience was crazy about Imran Khan and he had a lot of female fans in the late 2000s and early 2010s -- all thanks to his charming looks. After featuring in films like `Kidnap, `Luck`, ` Delhi Belly`, `Mere Brother Ki Dulhan`, `EkMain Aur Ekk Tu`, `Break ke Baad`, and `I Hate Love Storys` among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting.

His last release was Katti Batti in 2015. A few years ago, he was was in the news for his marriage with Avantika hitting a rough patch. The two are parents to a 8-year-old daughter Imara.