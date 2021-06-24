हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poonam Pandey

After brushing aside pregnancy rumours, Poonam Pandey teases video with baby sharks - Watch

Poonam and Sam Bambay tied the knot on September 1, 2020, in Mumbai. She took to Instagram and announced her wedding news with fans along with a picture with her husband.

After brushing aside pregnancy rumours, Poonam Pandey teases video with baby sharks - Watch

New Delhi: Controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey hogged the limelight recently for her pregnancy rumours. However, she brushed it aside calling all such reports baseless. 

After dismissing her pregnancy rumours, Poonam Pandey teased a sneak-peek of her new music video. The bold celeb can be seen dancing in a fish tank with baby sharks. Take a look here: 

Dressed in a risque black monokini, Poonam Pandey can be seen in this underwater video which has already gone viral on social media.

Poonam and Sam Bambay tied the knot on September 1, 2020, in Mumbai. She took to Instagram and announced her wedding news with fans along with a picture with her husband.

However, within few days of her marriage, Poonam accused her husband Sam Bombay of molestation and assault. The incident allegedly happened in Canacona village in south Goa. Sam was later arrested. However, he was granted conditional bail a day after. 

On Karwa Chauth in 2020, Poonam shared pictures with husband Sam Bombay on social media debunking all marital discord rumours. 

In November last year, she was arrested in North Goa for allegedly shooting an obscene and vulgar video on the beach. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against the actress for allegedly shooting a "porn video" at Goa's Chapoli Dam. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Poonam Pandeypoonam pandey pregnancypoonam pandey pregnantsam bombayPoonam Pandey picsPoonam Pandey Video
Next
Story

Hot Scoop! Romance brewing between Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh and Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri?

Must Watch

PT7M39S

14 political leaders from J&K to attend all-party meeting with PM Modi today