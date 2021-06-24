After brushing aside pregnancy rumours, Poonam Pandey teases video with baby sharks - Watch

New Delhi: Controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey hogged the limelight recently for her pregnancy rumours. However, she brushed it aside calling all such reports baseless.

After dismissing her pregnancy rumours, Poonam Pandey teased a sneak-peek of her new music video. The bold celeb can be seen dancing in a fish tank with baby sharks. Take a look here:

Dressed in a risque black monokini, Poonam Pandey can be seen in this underwater video which has already gone viral on social media.

Poonam and Sam Bambay tied the knot on September 1, 2020, in Mumbai. She took to Instagram and announced her wedding news with fans along with a picture with her husband.

However, within few days of her marriage, Poonam accused her husband Sam Bombay of molestation and assault. The incident allegedly happened in Canacona village in south Goa. Sam was later arrested. However, he was granted conditional bail a day after.

On Karwa Chauth in 2020, Poonam shared pictures with husband Sam Bombay on social media debunking all marital discord rumours.

In November last year, she was arrested in North Goa for allegedly shooting an obscene and vulgar video on the beach. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against the actress for allegedly shooting a "porn video" at Goa's Chapoli Dam.