After Karan Kundrra reveals break-up reasons, ex-girlfriend Anusha's cryptic post goes viral!

Without taking names, Karan Kundrra talked about his ex and how he as a person had become different during the lockdown.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actor and host, Karan Kundrra is currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and is emerging as a fan-favourite contestant this season. In one of the last episodes, Karan was seen opening up about his break-up to actress Shamita Shetty. 

Now, his ex-girlfriend took to her social media handle and dropped a cryptic post on Instagram story. Take a look here: 

Without taking names, Kundrra talked about his ex and how he as a person had become different during the lockdown. He said, "I have lost a lot of friends recently, for obvious reasons." After which Shamita interrupted and asked, 'is it because of COVID? to which he clarified, 'Nahi, break up hua na". 

"I am a caring person but I’m very self-centred. I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship. They were like ‘if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now’. A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centred person. My approach towards people is very self-centred,” Karan had said.

Earlier also, Anusha Dandekar shared an IG story on 'loving someone. Her cryptic post has raised many eyebrows with fans wondering if it hints at their relationship. 

It was reported a few days back, Anusha Dandekar will also be entering Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant. However, the popular VJ-host slammed all these reports and denied being a part of it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Karan and Anusha had dated for over three years and hosted the MTV reality TV show together titled 'Love School'. 

 

