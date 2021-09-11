After Mimi's roaring success, Kriti Sanon buys a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 car priced over Rs 2 cr - Watch

New Delhi: Riding high on the roaring success of her last release, ‘Mimi’, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has gifted herself a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 car. Yes! The stunner is now a proud owner of this swanky mean machine.

‘Mimi’ has not only proved to be a game-changer for Kriti Sanon but also took her to the top league of actresses in Bollywood today. The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 luxury car is now an addition to her already envious collection of cars.

“Post the success of ‘Mimi’, Kriti is in a happy zone and wanted to treat herself with a brand new car. So, it’s a dream come true for her. The versatile actress has earned it through her sheer hard work and post the success of ‘Mimi’, the industry has seen a 2.0 version of Kriti, as she is being considered as one of the top actresses of the industry”, a well-placed source confirmed.

She was recently spotted at Maddock Films office as she posed happily for the shutterbugs standing next to her priced possession.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey, 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath', 'Hum Do Hamaare Do' along with other unannounced projects in the pipeline.