Arjun Kapoor buys luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 worth INR 2.43 crore, months after bringing home Land Rover Defender

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor loves SUVs and his latest splurge of a staggering INR 2.43 crore on Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, makes him the owner of one of the luxurious SUVs in the world. The actor had just a few months ago purchased a Land Rover Defender worth INR 89.60 lakh. Whereas, on the occasion of his 32nd birthday, the actor gifted himself a Maserati Levante.

A picture of Arjun Kapoor receiving possession of his brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was shared on a fan account. In the photo, Arjun can be seen dressed casually in sweats in front of his shining electric blue new SUV car.

Arjun Kapoor is not the only Bollywood actor to gift himself a new luxury car this year. Earlier in May this year, actor Ranveer Singh bought himself a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition worth INR 3.43 crore (ex-showroom). The ‘Padmaavat’ actor also took his friend Arjun Kapoor on a ride in his swanky new car.

Actor Kartik Aryan also bought a Lamborghini Urus this year, soon after recovering from COVID-19.

Arjun Kapoor’s Bhoot Police co-star Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan bought Mercedes-AMG g 63 worth INR 2 crore in March this year.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Disney plus Hotstar horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes. The actor also has Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2’ in his kitty.