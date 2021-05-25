हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yuvika Chaudhary

After Munmun Dutta, Om Shanti Om actress Yuvika Chaudhary in trouble for making 'casteist slur', #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary trends on Twitter!

#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary has been trending high on Twitter. In a video now gone viral, Yuvika can be seen filming actor-husband Prince Narula as he gets a haircut done. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Days after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress, Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji was booked for allegedly using a casteist slur against scheduled caste people in a video, 'Om Shanti Om' actress Yuvika Chaudhary has courted trouble. 

#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary has been trending high on Twitter. In a video now gone viral, Yuvika can be seen filming actor-husband Prince Narula as he gets a haircut done. She allegedly used the casteist slur in the clipping. It has been widely shared on social media by angry netizens. Watch here: 

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta had claimed she used the wrong word 'because of her language barrier' and added she was genuinely misinformed about its meaning. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress had issued an apology soon after the slur was pointed out by internet users. 

"I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret the same," she had tweeted along with a long note. 

Yuvika Chaudhary made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Om Shanti Om' (2007). She also featured in Summer 2007 and Toh Baat Pakki!. She ventured into Kannada film industry with Maleyali Jotheyali, in a lead opposite Ganesh in 2009. 

She participated in Bigg Boss 9 and won the dance reality show Nach Baliye with husband Prince Narula in 2019. 

Yuvika and Prince met inside Bigg Boss house and got married on October 12, 2018. 

 

