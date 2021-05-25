After Munmun Dutta, Om Shanti Om actress Yuvika Chaudhary in trouble for making 'casteist slur', #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary trends on Twitter!

New Delhi: Days after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress, Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji was booked for allegedly using a casteist slur against scheduled caste people in a video, 'Om Shanti Om' actress Yuvika Chaudhary has courted trouble.

#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary has been trending high on Twitter. In a video now gone viral, Yuvika can be seen filming actor-husband Prince Narula as he gets a haircut done. She allegedly used the casteist slur in the clipping. It has been widely shared on social media by angry netizens. Watch here:

Now she'll say she didn't know the meaning. Alright. This is how our industry is! Not shocked but disappointed. She is literate but as illiterate #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #Casteist_Termite #munmunduttavideo @yuvikachoudhary pic.twitter.com/4S7JDlTJjK — Nivedita Bansal (@Nivbansal2403) May 25, 2021

These r those narrow minded Ppl in our society bcoz of whom Caste Stigma in Ind Still exists

Be it Munmun Dutta,Yuvraj or @yuvikachoudhary , the thing is this Ppl just issue an apology and get away

What is req is a permanent soln#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/uEuDaKehsg — Kishor Chauhan (@KingKisshor) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta had claimed she used the wrong word 'because of her language barrier' and added she was genuinely misinformed about its meaning. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress had issued an apology soon after the slur was pointed out by internet users.

"I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret the same," she had tweeted along with a long note.

Yuvika Chaudhary made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Om Shanti Om' (2007). She also featured in Summer 2007 and Toh Baat Pakki!. She ventured into Kannada film industry with Maleyali Jotheyali, in a lead opposite Ganesh in 2009.

She participated in Bigg Boss 9 and won the dance reality show Nach Baliye with husband Prince Narula in 2019.

Yuvika and Prince met inside Bigg Boss house and got married on October 12, 2018.