After Naatu Naatu, Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir Breaks The Dance Floor On Bijlee Bijlee, Koi Mil Gaya At Wedding, Watch

NEW DELHI: Hania Aamir, one of the most well-known faces from the acting world in Pakistan, recently broke the internet with her energetic dance performance on the Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, at a wedding. The actor, who was decked up in a beautiful golden sharara set, showed off her dancing skills with one of the guests at the wedding. The video went crazily viral on the internet and was widely shared. Not only did it catch the attention of social media users in Pakistan, but also was shared widely in India. Netizens praised the actor for her amazing dance performance and for lighting up the wedding celebration. A few users also lauded her for her love for Hindi songs.

In the meantime, Hania took to social media and dropped a few more videos from the wedding that showed her grooving to a number of Bollywood songs like Bijlee Bijlee, Current Laga and Koi Mil Gaya. The actor, who teamed her sharara outfit with white sneakers, was seen breaking the dance floor with her moves, and once again won the hearts of viewers.

Take a look at her latest post:

Hania began her acting career with the Pakistani comedy film Janaan in 2016. She rose to notability with the role of the beauty-obsessed unfaithful wife in 'Titli' in 2017 and girl next door in 'Visaal' in 2018.

Hania often shares her love for Indian films in her social media posts. In January this year, she dropped a video on her Instagram Story where she was seen performing the signature hook steps of Naatu Naatu, originally picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

'Naatu Naatu' is a chartbuster song from the 2022 film 'RRR'. It was composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, while the lyrics were written by Chandrabose. 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. It scripted history after it won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category.

Speaking of 'RRR', it is a period drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, explores their friendship and highlights their fight against oppression. The film marks Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut.