Ahead of Father’s Day, Sonu Sood gifts his son a swanky car worth Rs 3 cr, video goes viral!- Watch

New Delhi: Actor turned philanthropist and social activist Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a real-life hero, is in news again but this time for a different reason.

A video has gone viral on the internet, claiming that Sonu Sood has allegedly gifted a Rs 3 crore swanky car to his son ahead of Father’s Day. It is being reported that the actor has gifted his son Ishant Sood a newly launched Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 in black colour.

In the viral video, the actor can be seen taking his children out for a drive while it’s raining outside. Sonu was seen sitting at the driving seat and his children were seen enjoying the drive.

Interestingly, the actor has not confirmed the development as yet.

Talking about the amazing features of the car, it has a touchscreen infotainment system, a five-seat version, a luggage capacity is 525 litres with a twin 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and much more. The SUV also comprises of 4.0-liter, V8 engine that gets a 48V mild-hybrid system. It gets 557 PS of maximum power and 730 Nm.

Well, this is not the only luxurious car which is owned by Sonu Sood. The actor also has Audi Q7, Mercedes Benz ML-Class, and Porsche Panamera among others.

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Prithviraj, Alludu Adhurs, Acharya, and Thamilarasan to name a few.

Sonu Sood turned good samaritan amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic and helped the migrant labourers to reach their homes and also provided coaching scholarships for the students preparing for the civil services examination.