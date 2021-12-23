Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's FIRST social media post after ED investigation in Panama Papers controversy - Check inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram recently and shared a heartwarming post on her parents anniversary. This happens to be her first social media post after the recent ED grilling session in relation to the Panama Papers controversy.

Aishwarya Rai wrote: Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa LOVE YOU and THANK YOU so much for All your unconditional Love and

The adorable post also got a hearts reaction from hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Monday for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case. The actress was questioned and her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to PTI, Aishwarya submitted some documents to the agency when she appeared before the agency at its office near India Gate.

Dubbed 'Panama Papers', an investigation of a stockpile of records from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca by the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in 2016 had named several world leaders and celebrities who allegedly stashed away money abroad in offshore companies.