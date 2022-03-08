Alia Bhatt BRUTALLY trolled for wearing 'aluminium saree' to ITA awards 2022, netizens call it 'silver foil'!

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by the iconic director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia attended the Indian Telly Awards 2022 (ITA) held in Mumbai recently wearing a silver saree.

Alia Bhatt was styled by Amy Patel and the saree was by Ethical Demi-couture label, Bloni Atelier. Crafted from the recycled nylon base and repurposed degradable faux leather, the sterling silver saree flaunted the metallic parachute touch. However, the actress got massively trolled as netizens called it a 'silver foil'. Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi co-starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead roles. She has Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, RRR, Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline next.

She recently announced her big Hollywood debut. She is all set to join the cast of the Netflix thriller 'Heart of Stone', as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot.

Heart of Stone will be produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Gadot will also be producing with her husband Jaron Varsano through their production company Pilot Wave.