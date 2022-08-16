New Delhi: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share the new collection of her clothing brand ‘Edamamma.’ The actress shared a string of posts featuring kids in different outfits. “Cause in is out and OUT IS IN,” she captioned the posts.

However, the actress’ fans were amused by something else in one of the pictures. In her latest post, fans spotted the boy’s resemblance with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and flooded the comments section with the same. “Why the boy is looking exactly as Ranbir Kapoor,” commented one user. “this boy looks so kuch like ranbir kapoor,” added another user.

The boy in the picture resembled Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood pictures and took the fans by surprise. This created a buzz among the fans especially since the power couple is expecting their first child together.

Alia Bhatt founded the sustainable clothing brand ‘Ed-amamma’ in the year 2020. The company manufactures environment friendly clothes for children of age 2-14 years, thus fulfilling the needs of both the customers and the planet. The actress is often seen promoting Ed-a-mamma on social media.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated to release on 9th September. Apart from this, she has also wrapped up the shooting of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh. She was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Darlings’ opposite Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. The film received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike for raising voice against domestic violence.