Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty burn the dance floor at Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet - Watch video!

Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D' Souza and other stars attended actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's Sangeet ceremony.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor’s Sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair. A video of actors Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Krystle D’ Souza dancing with gusto and having a blast has gone viral. Alia’s best friend and bride’s sister, actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor's glimpse can also be seen in the viral video.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @aliaa_b143

Krystle D’ Souza also shared a video of herself dancing with the bride-to-be.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@krystledsouza)

On the work front, Alia has an interesting line up of projects. The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She will star in SS Rajmouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ which stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Ajay Devgn. Alia will also star in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. She is also part of Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Alia also has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ opposite Ranveer Singh.

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom, will next be seen in Yash Raj Films ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, which is all set to release on December 10.

Athiya Shetty, who is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, made her acting debut in the 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. The movie was a flop. The actress was last seen in the film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

