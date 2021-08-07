Kim Sharma and Leander Paes SPOTTED together at hospital - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and Tennis star Leander Paes have sparked dating rumours, ever since their holiday pictures went viral on the internet. The fab-looking duo was clicked at a resort in Goa and their photos sent fans into a tizzy.

Days after their viral photos created a flutter online, a video posted by a famous celebrity pap shows Leander accompanying Kim Sharma and her mom to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. Viral Bhayani captioned his video post: Tennis player #leanderpaes with girlfriend #kimsharma and her mom snapped at Lilavati hospital

For the unversed, Kim was earlier dating Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane.

Kim took a break from silver screens and it's been a long time since we saw her on the 70 mm screens.

The actress won a million hearts with her innocent face in Yash Raj Films' 'Mohabbatein'. The movie made her an overnight star and soon she was everywhere. She then featured in a number of films and was last seen in a special role in 'Magadheera'.

Meanwhile, Paes - the Indian doubles specialist was not seen at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics this year as he officially retired from tennis after the end of 2020. He was earlier in a relationship with Rhea Pillai and also rumoured to be dating Mahima Chaudhary at one point in time.