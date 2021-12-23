Amul gives shoutout to desi 'Matrix 4' actors Priyanka Chopra, Purab Kohli - See viral ad!

New Delhi: One of India's most popular dairy brands Amul recently gave a shoutout to the Indian actors in the latest instalment of the iconic Matrix series. The brand, known for its culturally relevant ads, has released an ad featuring Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli.

In case you didn't know, 'Rock On' actor Purab Kohli will also be starring in the big feature with global sensation PeeCee.

In the ad, Priyanka is seen in the film's character 'Sati'. The character has been described as 'a young woman with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters'. It also featured Purab Kohli in the role of a game developer.

The social media handle of Amul captioned it saying, "#Amul Topical: Bollywood actors in new Hollywood blockbuster, Matrix Resurrections!"

Take a look at it:

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity in 'The Matrix Resurrections' which released in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.

Earlier, Amul had caught netizens' attention when it released a topical ad on the viral Korean Show 'Squid Game'.

The viral photo saw two men dressed in pink jumpsuits as the soldiers in the game would don. Player number 456 was in the middle, playing the iconic 'sugar honeycombs' - a Korean game in which players were required to carve out a shape from a brittle, thin sugary treat.