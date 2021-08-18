हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
sunita shirole

Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress Sunita Shirole battles financial crunch, says 'don’t know if I will be able to walk again'

Sunil Shirole has worked in multiple films and TV shows such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Shaapit, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Made In China, Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein among others. 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress Sunita Shirole battles financial crunch, says &#039;don’t know if I will be able to walk again&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Fan pages

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actress Sunita Shirole, who has been working in films and television for over three decades is in dire need of financial assistance today. Shirole, 85, has suffered a crunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is also dealing with her ill health.

In an interview with Times of India, Sunita Shirole said, "I was working till the pandemic struck. I used up all my savings to survive during this period. Unfortunately, I had to be hospitalised around that time with a kidney infection and acute knee pain. If that wasn’t bad enough, I fell twice in the hospital and fractured my left leg. I can’t bend it anymore. I have undergone angioplasty in the past and I am battling other ailments, too.”

“I was staying as a paying guest in a flat, but I couldn’t pay for three months, as I had no money left. I am grateful to CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes’ Association) for sending Nupur to help me. She has brought me to her home for the time being and has also hired a nurse for me. I want to start working because I need the money, but the condition of my leg is deteriorating and I don’t know if I will be able to walk again. I need financial help till I get back on my feet.”

She is currently residing at actress Nupur Alankar's house in Mumbai.

“I have earned a lot during my heydays and would help those in need. I had never imagined that I would ever be at crossroads in life. I had invested a major chunk of my earnings in a business set-up by my husband and me. However, a fire broke out in the warehouse and we lost everything. He passed away in 2003. Aaj main duniya ke rehem aur karam par hoon. It’s very difficult to survive. I regret not saving money for a rainy day and not owning a house in Mumbai", she added.

Sunil Shirole has worked in multiple films and TV shows such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Shaapit, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Made In China, Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein among others. 

 

