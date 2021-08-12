Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's scorching beach pics in a black monokini go viral!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner and popular television actress Rubina Dilaik is chilling by the beach with her hubby Abhinav Shukla. Their vacay pictures are pure goals, especially at a time when everyone is stuck in nostalgia of their last holiday.

Well, coming back to the duo, Rubina Dilaik shared a few pictures from her vacay diary, looking absolutely a hottie in a black monokini with crochet overall. Take a look here:

On the work front, recently, Rubina announced her upcoming collaboration with her husband and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla for a ‘very special’ music video titled Tumse Pyaar Hai. The upcoming music video featuring the duo is sung by Vishal Mishra and is produced by Vyrl Originals.

Abhinav and Rubina got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in Shimla. Their intimate wedding was attended by family and close friends.

Rubina will be seen making her Bollywood debut with 'Ardh' which marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal. It also stars TV actor Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

Abhinav is currently participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty.