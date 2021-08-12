हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's scorching beach pics in a black monokini go viral!

Rubina Dilaik and her hubby Abhinav Shukla's vacay pictures are pure goals, especially at a time when everyone is stuck in nostalgia of their last holiday. 

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik&#039;s scorching beach pics in a black monokini go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner and popular television actress Rubina Dilaik is chilling by the beach with her hubby Abhinav Shukla. Their vacay pictures are pure goals, especially at a time when everyone is stuck in nostalgia of their last holiday. 

Well, coming back to the duo, Rubina Dilaik shared a few pictures from her vacay diary, looking absolutely a hottie in a black monokini with crochet overall. Take a look here: 

On the work front, recently, Rubina announced her upcoming collaboration with her husband and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla for a ‘very special’ music video titled Tumse Pyaar Hai. The upcoming music video featuring the duo is sung by Vishal Mishra and is produced by Vyrl Originals.

Abhinav and Rubina got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in Shimla. Their intimate wedding was attended by family and close friends. 

Rubina will be seen making her Bollywood debut with 'Ardh' which marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal. It also stars TV actor Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

Abhinav is currently participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty.   

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rubina DilaikAbhinav Shuklarubina dilaik picsbeach picsbigg boss 14 winner
Next
Story

Trending: Saba Ali Khan says 'enjoyed Mimi' but tags along a video on 'misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Kriti Sanon film

Must Watch

PT5M23S

Second major landslide in HP in the span of just over 15 days, left 13 people dead