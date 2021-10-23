Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed alleges 'producer forced me to do lesbian scene, snatched my clothes!'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is a headline hogger and is more often than note she is in news for her over-the-top outfits or airport looks. Recently, she opened up on her initial struggles to get work in Mumbai and shared her horrifying experiences too.

Talking to ETimes in a video interview, Urfi Javed alleged, “I signed this web series. They told me, everything would be suggestive. I reached the sets and nothing was suggestive. Suggestive as we say in our film industry is that when the boy and girl come too close to each other for a kiss, the lights go dim, and that’s suggestive. When I reached the set and I saw, I like Oh My God.”

“There was a scene where the actor playing my brother-in-law in the show was supposed to look at me, but the producer turned the looking in touching. She made that guy touch my legs and she started asking him to lift up my saree so that my underwear gets to be seen, etc. Then I realised that she played with me. But then I had to keep going,” she said.

"They made me perform a full-fledged lesbian scene. I was crying on the bed and begging them not to make me do it as I won’t be able to do it. I told them that I cannot do this, and I am sorry. But she was constantly threatening me saying that you’ve signed a contract and I will get you put behind bars, etc. I was so new that I didn’t have any hold. I didn’t know what to do. I was feeling so helpless. Even the other girl, she was also new, and she too had no idea that this was going to be the lengths to which they were going to make us do. The producer was screaming at the other girl to put her hands in my pants. The producer was taking off my clothes and I was begging her not to do that. She literally came and snatched my cloth and I was just in my bra, and the other girl had to also remove her bra. The next day, I stopped going to the sets. I said I cannot do this, and I switched off my phone,” she quipped.

The actress was sued by the said producer for Rs 40 lakh but Urfi filed a complaint against what she made her do.

She told ETimes about how she survived in Mumbai with no godfather. "There have been so many times when I’ve slept empty stomach as I did not have money for food. I would travel by bus to my shoot locations as I did not have money for taxi or auto rickshaw. When I would go for my shoot, I would get down from the bus and walk all the way to the sets. I had also shared rooms with six girls when I was living in PG. I’ve struggled a lot in my career. I am still struggling, I feel. I started my career with Rs 3000 per day. Also, initially, I don’t know why but things were not working in my favour. All the shows I would sign, they would shut down in 3 months time. I don’t think I’ve done shows for more than 3 months and I’ve ended up doing some 10-12 shows", said Urfi Javed.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.