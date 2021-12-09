Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed breaks internet in a sizzling electrifying blue bikini, flaunts her tattoo - In Pics

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again left her fans awestruck with her hotness. She dropped a few photos of hers wearing an electrifying blue bikini. Her viral pictures broke the internet.

Check out Urfi Javed's sizzling bikini pictures:

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations.