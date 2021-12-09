हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed breaks internet in a sizzling electrifying blue bikini, flaunts her tattoo - In Pics

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again left her fans awestruck with her hotness. She dropped a few photos of hers wearing an electrifying blue bikini. Her viral pictures broke the internet. 

Check out Urfi Javed's sizzling bikini pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations.  

 

