Urfi Javed says, 'I will never marry a Muslim guy', reveals 'she gets hate comments'!

New Delhi: Controversial yet popular, actress Urfi Javed, who earned fame for her brief stint on Bigg Boss OTT this year has become quite a newsmaker. First, it was for her DIY clothing style and now for her latest statement.

In an interview with India Today.in, Urfi Javed revealed that she does not believe in Islam and will never marry a Muslim guy. "My father was a very conservative man. He left me and my siblings with our mother when I was 17 years old. My mother is a very religious woman, but she never forced her religion on us. My siblings follow Islam and I don't, but they never force it on me. That's how it is supposed to be. You cannot force your religion upon your wife and children. It should come from the heart, otherwise neither you nor Allah would be happy."

She further added, "I am reading the Bhagavad Gita right now. I just want to know more about that religion (Hinduism). I am more interested in the logical part of it. I hate extremism, so I just want to extract the good part of the holy book."

“I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is because I don't behave the way they expect me to as per their religion," she said.

Talking about her wedding plans, Urfi said, "I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don't believe in Islam and I don't follow any religion, so I don't care who I fall in love with. We should marry whoever we want to."

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.