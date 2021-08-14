Bizarre! Singapore woman makes SOS call after suspecting hissing cobra in bedroom, turns out to be an electric toothbrush

New Delhi: Once in a while, you do come across bizarre or over-the-top real-life experiences shared by people which become a weekend read item. One such instance was reported in Singapore earlier this month when a woman named Xi Yan, thought she heard a cobra in her bedroom.

But guess what? After she made an SOS call to the rescue team, turns out it was an electric toothbrush. Yes! That's exactly what you read.

According to the Singaporean portal named coconuts.co, an animal welfare group ACRES went for the rescue operation to help a woman who suspected that there was a wild animal in her house but only to find a faulty appliance playing the mischief.

Xi Yan called the rescue hotline - ACRES and said that she heard a hissing noise coming from a cupboard near her bed. She even sent them a recording thought it to be a Black spitting cobra.

After the rescue team reached the spot, they found an Oral B electric toothbrush.

ACRES rescue officer Muhamad Safari Bin Masnor, or Ari found the bathroom appliance and switched it on-off, and apparently, the hissing noise stopped.

“An image of a spitting cobra was fixed in my head. I was convinced that we would find one, even though it became clear that the sound was coming from a pink toothbrush,” Ari told Coconut.co