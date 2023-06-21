BTS Dancing To Aamir Khan’s Radhe Kaise Na Jale Is Super Hit

One of the most popular South Korean pop bands, BTS has created waves worldwide by breaking boundaries across countries and has no doubt developed a massive fan base. BTS fans, also known as BTS Army, enjoy the band's amazing pop music and also their choreography, which they perform in their music videos. Apart from their amazing songs and dance videos, fans also leave no chance to jam out on a few of the tunes, by making epic crossovers over them. Speaking about such crossovers, the Suth Korean boy band is often seen grooving on peppy Bollywood songs in edited videos that sync their steps quite perfectly with the music. There are several such videos on the internet showing the BTS boys dancing to some popular Indian songs including Pathaan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Jedha Nasha.

In a recent one, another similar edited video has come to the fore, leaving fans excited as they witness their favourite band members dancing to the Radha Kaise Na Jale song from Aamir Khan’s 2001 film, Lagaan.

Shared on Instagram by a user, the video shows the choreography of the boys matching perfectly with the beats of the song.

"Bts after visiting Vrindavan", read a message on the video.

The video features all seven members of the band including Jung Kook, V, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-hope.

Watch:

Reacting to the video, many fans posted their reactions in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "They don't dance with the beats, beats dance with them", while another one said, "Every choreo of them fits in any Hindi songs."

"No song exist in this world that doesn't synchronised with their moves," a third user commented, while a fourth one said, "How does the dance fit perfectly? Not only for one song max their all dances fit for all songs right does anyone feel this."

The video has already amassed a lot of views and garnered more than 3 lakh likes. Speaking about the song, sung by A.R. Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Udit Narayan, and Vaishali Samant, Radha Kaise Na Jale was picturised on Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh.