BTS’ V Does ‘Namaste’ During a Live Session, Fans Go Crazy stst

BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands in the world. They enjoy a huge fan following, and people are crazy about their music and style. Their fans are known as the BTS Army. They enjoy a massive fan following in India as well. Even though the popular K-Pop band hasn’t toured India yet, they are often found showing their love for the country. In India, there’s a sizeable BTS’ Indian Army that keeps track of all their activities and showers them with a lot of support and love. Now, there has been news that their member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, has something that has warmed the hearts of the Indians.

BTS’ V says ‘Namaste’ to Indian fans

BTS’ member V decided to go live on Weverse, the social media platform of the band. Many people all across the globe joined the live session and showered their admiration and love for the band member in the comment section. One of the fans from the Indian Army fandom requested V to say ‘Namaste’ as a greeting. V fulfilled the request of the fans and concluded the live session with a ‘Namaste’. According to reports, V was returning from his short trip to Paris after the Celine show was cancelled due to political unrest in the country.

Indian fans went crazy after Taehyung’s adorable gesture for his fandom in the country. After V’s namaste, people took to the comment section and expressed their love for him.

One of the users commented, "Namaste pronunciation is so on point, he’s ready to meet my parents".

Another user wrote, "Taehyung said Namaste oh my Heart is so happy today. WECLOME HOME Taehyung."

"Yess I am so happy he said namaste", another fan commented.

BTS members love for India

Earlier, the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, expressed his love for India by dancing on Naatu Naatu from RRR, after it won the Oscars. During another live session, band member Suga also expressed likeness toward Bollywood films. He also shared that the band had decided to come to India as a part of their tour but the plans got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.