Cannes 2021: Influencer Diipa Buller Khosla sports breast pumps over her gown, makes powerful statement on motherhood

New Delhi: Social media influencer Diipa Buller Khosla who made her third appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last week has made heads turn with her strong and powerful statement on motherhood and breastfeeding.

The stunner who attended the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival for the first time after giving a birth to a baby girl (two and a half months ago) walked the red carpet sporting the breast pumps over her strapless black and yellow gown.

She gave the message of embracing motherhood and also attempted to address the judgment and scrutiny that mothers of both worlds new and experienced witness or face constantly.

Sharing her vision on whether she chose to breastfeed her daughter or not should not be anyone else's concern and wrote, “What does being a ‘mother’ truly mean?

To me, being a mother means more than giving birth to a child. Being a mother means loving and knowing a soul before you can even see it. It’s being the dependent to someone you guide through life. Being a mother means taking responsibility for the one you’ve brought into this world, showering them with endless care and love throughout their life.

What does being a ‘mother’ truly NOT mean?

Being a mother does NOT mean that you are now the target to everybody and anybody’s scrutiny. How many times do we as mothers hear “ you’re doing this wrong!” or “how can you do this to your child?!” ? Whether it be opinions shared from family, friends, or strangers; the judgement is still unapologetic and burdensome on new or experienced mothers.

There is no rule book to motherhood, it takes experience and learning to understand the ins and outs of what is appropriate for YOU as a mother and not anybody else. Being a new-mom holds enough self-judgement as there is constant worry if your actions are right.

I chose to shed light on this topic due to the countless messages or comments from people who’ve questioned and judged my decisions as a mother - An issue I’m certain that most women endure on social media.

Whether I choose to breastfeed my daughter or not, should not be the subject of anybody’s conversation. There are countless concerns that go into breastfeeding, it simply doesn’t work for all mothers, something that no mother should be judged for online or off. In response to the frequently asked question, I’ve decided on supplementing at this stage ( a combination of both breastfeeding and using a formula). Moreover, while I’m away for a two-day business trip, I prepared for my absence by breast-pumping multiple times prior to my departure.

This is just a reminder that online personalities are human as well, where life and feelings lay behind a screen. I kindly ask that you withhold judgmental remarks regarding any mother who is on this beautiful journey of motherhood. As much as the concern is appreciated, it is a personal journey between mother and child and should be treated as such.”

The TedX speaker also shared what being a mother truly means to her.

The post garnered a lot of attention from all the celebrities as well as her fans and clocked in over 97,000 'likes' with numerous comments from all over the world. Interestingly, Diipa has made it twice to the Most Influential Indian list till date.