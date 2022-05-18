New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness at India's participation as 'Country of Honour' in the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival in France. In a message, he noted that India's participation comes at the momentous meeting of celebration of 75 years of India's Independence, 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival and 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France.

Positioning India as the largest film producing country in the world, Modi said the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable and a rich heritage and cultural diversity are our strengths.

“India has a lot of stories to be told and the country truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world.” - PM @narendramodi Ji’s message as India gets set to participate as the first ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes pic.twitter.com/Op2ZsjB6O6 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 17, 2022

"India has a lot of stories to be told and the country truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world", he added.

Ease of Doing Business in the film sector is on the radar of the government. Reiterating India's commitment to the same, Modi in his message said that from facilitating international film co-production to ensuring a single-window clearance mechanism for permissions for filming across the country, India offers seamless possibilities to filmmakers of the world.

He expressed happiness that a Satyajit Ray film has been restored for screening in the Cannes Classic Section as India celebrates the birth centenary of the maestro.

In one of the many firsts, startups from India will showcase their strengths to the cine-world. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the India pavilion will display facets of Indian cinema and promote international partnerships and learning.

India will be the official Country of Honour at the upcoming 'Marche du Film', organised alongside the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, in France. The Country of Honour status ensures India's presence as Focus Country at the Opening Night of 'Marche du Film' being organised at the Majestic Beach with the spotlight on India, its cinema, its culture and heritage.

The Indian delegation is led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and consists of film celebrities from across India.