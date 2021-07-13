हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KL Rahul

Cricketer KL Rahul and rumoured ladylove Athiya Shetty in England? These pics are solid proof!

KL Rahul is currently there with Team India for a five-match Test series against England starting in August this year and looks like giving him company is none other than rumoured ladylove Athiya Shetty. 

Cricketer KL Rahul and rumoured ladylove Athiya Shetty in England? These pics are solid proof!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty's relationship murmurs have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, neither of them has ever spoken about dating each other in public. 

Well, looks like the duo is inseparable in England. Recently, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty posted separate pictures with a common friend Sonali Fabiani on Instagram (IG) stories respectively. And that kind of gave away their secret holidaying!

KL Rahul is currently there with Team India for a five-match Test series against England starting in August this year and looks like giving him company is none other than rumoured ladylove Athiya Shetty. 

Sonali Fabiani is the founder of Altry: Gifts That Matter, an NGO.

Athiya recently shared a brand photoshoot picture with KL Rahul on her IG.

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA has often grabbed the headlines.

KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was seen as a captain of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', Nawabzaade and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

She will reportedly next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KL RahulAthiya ShettyKL Rahul girlfriendAthiya Shetty boyfriend
Next
Story

Viral video: Dulha-Dulhan's desi thumka on Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali on wedding stage keeps baraatis entertained - Watch

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Afghanistan: The brutality of Taliban intensifies, killed 22 Afghan soldiers