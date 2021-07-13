Cricketer KL Rahul and rumoured ladylove Athiya Shetty in England? These pics are solid proof!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty's relationship murmurs have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, neither of them has ever spoken about dating each other in public.

Well, looks like the duo is inseparable in England. Recently, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty posted separate pictures with a common friend Sonali Fabiani on Instagram (IG) stories respectively. And that kind of gave away their secret holidaying!

KL Rahul is currently there with Team India for a five-match Test series against England starting in August this year and looks like giving him company is none other than rumoured ladylove Athiya Shetty.

Sonali Fabiani is the founder of Altry: Gifts That Matter, an NGO.

Athiya recently shared a brand photoshoot picture with KL Rahul on her IG.

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA has often grabbed the headlines.

KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was seen as a captain of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', Nawabzaade and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

She will reportedly next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.