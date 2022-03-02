हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

David Warner, Dwayne Bravo join Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey ‘Maar Khayegaa’ trend, share video - Watch

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez besides Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

David Warner, Dwayne Bravo join Akshay Kumar&#039;s Bachchhan Paandey ‘Maar Khayegaa’ trend, share video - Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming highly anticipated action-comedy, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is making the right kind of buzz. The makers unveiled its first song recently titled Maar Khayegaa which has already become a chartbuster.

Introducing audiences to the deadly yet likeable gangster Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar in the film, the song is fiery, fierce and up-tempo representing the protagonist’s personality.

Not only did Akshay Kumar’s hook step in the song catch on to the Bollywood industry but also crossed geographic boundaries as international cricketers including David Warner and Dwayne Bravo have been dancing to the tunes of the song.

The wide spread reception only goes to prove how the tunes of T-Series isn’t just captivating Indian audiences but also gaining massive popularity internationally.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble starcast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March18, 2022!

 

