Bebe Rexha Ensures Safety At Latest Concert With Protective Eyewear On-Stage

Days after 33-year-old singer Bebe Rexha got injured after a fan hurled a phone at her during a live concert, she showed increased caution by wearing protective eyewear at her latest performance in Los Angeles. During the show on Friday night, Bebe Rexha donned blue safety eyewear. A video of the singer showing her in protective eye gear has since gone viral on social media. Clearly mindful of avoiding further injuries, Bebe Rexha appeared in a sparkly blue top and complemented it with matching satin pants and gloves, while sporting a pair of blue sporty goggles.

Prior to her performance, the Say My Name singer jokingly noted two rules for the night and said, "Don’t throw phones and have fun."

Watch:



Clips of the singer performing with the goggles have delighted her fans.

A fan wrote, "Wearing them safety glasses cause she ain’t playing no more!"

Another user commented, "She's wearing protective goggles. Smart move!"

"WHAT A QUEEN! still ended tour off strong. that’s a legend," a third fan commented.

A fourth one said, "Osha approved safety glasses."

Notably, during the high-energy show, the singer performed many of her hit numbers including I’m Not High, I’m in Love, Miracle Man, and I’m a Mess and Sacrifice.

Bebe Rexha injured during live concert

Earlier during her concert in Manhattan, Bebe Rexha was injured after a fan hurled a phone at her, that directly hit her eye. Following the incident, the singer was forced to cancel the remainder of her show in New York, having been required to go for three stitches. Later, she also shared a picture of herself, showing the cuts near her eyebrow. Fans and many celebrities including actress-singer Demi Lovato and singer Charlie Puth expressed their concern about such incidents.

The fan identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna was later detained by the police under charges of assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment.

According to an NYPD statement, Malvagna thought that throwing the phone during the live show was “funny.”