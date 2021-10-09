हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shweta Tiwari

Days after hospitalisation, Shweta Tiwari hits back with a glam photoshoot - In Pics

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Shweta Tiwari fans were all worried after reports of her being hospitalised hit the internet a few days back. She was rushed to a hospital due to weakness and low blood pressure, reportedly. But now she is all hale and hearty, back to her social media game. 

Days after being hospitalised, Shweta Tiwari dropped a glamourous photoshoot on Instagram sending her fans into a tizzy. She captioned it: You were born to be real, not to be perfect! What say…

jumpsuit @rsbyrippiisethi
Earrings @dishisjewels
Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail__mughal___
Makeup @durgedeepak76
Clicked by @amitkhannaphotography

Shweta Tiwari's Team issued a statement on her health reading: "The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change." It also stated that she is on road to recovery and will be back home soon. 

On the personal front, recently, the Bombay High Court granted her the custody of her 5-year-old son, Reyansh. The court has allowed her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli to speak to his son for 30 minutes on weekdays through video conference and meet on weekends for two hours.

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.  

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.

Shweta Tiwari was last seen as a contestant on the adventure-reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', hosted by Rohit Shetty.

 

