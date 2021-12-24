हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone dancing on Bijlee Bijlee song with Harrdy Sandhu at '83 late night bash goes viral - Watch

A video from the '83 bash has hit the internet where singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu can be seen shaking a leg with Deepika on his chartbuster song Bijlee Bijlee. 

Deepika Padukone dancing on Bijlee Bijlee song with Harrdy Sandhu at &#039;83 late night bash goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with an ensemble star cast of sports drama '83 hosted a premiere night followed by a private bash last night in Mumbai. The premiere saw high and mighty stars and iconic cricketers gracing the event. '83 is based on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's life and the historic win for Team India at the 1983 World Cup. 

The sports biopic '83 is directed by Kabir Khan and has got Ranveer Singh essay Kapil Dev's titular role. Deepika, who is one of the producers of the movie plays Romi Dev, his wife on-screen. 

A video from the '83 bash has hit the internet where singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu can be seen shaking a leg with Deepika on his chartbuster song Bijlee Bijlee. Dippy tries to ace her hook step and can be seen grooving to the popular Punjabi beats. 

Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. 

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions. 

The film has released theatrically worldwide on December 23, 2021.

 

