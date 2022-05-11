New Delhi: The legendary actor of Indian cinema, Dharmendra recently took to Twitter and posted a beautiful picture with co-star and classic actress Shabani Azmi. Both will be seen together in Dharma Productions' upcoming venture titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Dharmendra's mind-blowing caption reads: "Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se. On his post, many diehard fans commented and called him a 'legend' while others hailed his acting prowess over the years.

Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se….. pic.twitter.com/NvZqNGDQaX — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 11, 2022

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra went on floors last year. The announcement was made on social media raising fans' excitement levels up a notch.

The film will witness the reunion of Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after 48 years. The two were last seen in Hindi cinemas' biggest blockbuster 'Sholay', which was released in 1975.

Dharmendra will also be seen in 'Apne' (2007) sequel with his sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film will feature his grandson Karan Deol.

Friends, i have learnt the lesson pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

A few days back, veteran actor Dharmendra was rushed to hospital after he suffered from a 'big muscle pull' on movie sets. He later released a video to inform fans that he is back home now and they have nothing to worry about. He had shared a short video clip from his home and briefly told his fans what led him to land up at the hospital.