Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Antony Blinken’s US State Luncheon Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on an official state visit to the United States, reached on Tuesday and has been actively participating in a series of events throughout his four-day tour. While the Indian prime minister is wrapping up the last leg of the state visit, he also attended the state luncheon held by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday. The event which was hosted at the State Department was attended by political leaders from both sides, where they spoke about the bilateral and friendly relations between the two countries.



During the event hosted in honour of PM Modi, the US Secretary of State went on to laud India's growth and development, highlighting how the country has become a major part of the lives of US people.



Blinken’s mention of Jhumpa Lahiri and samosas left PM Modi and the audience applauding. Blinken also mentioned Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, recalling his participation at the Coachella.



‘We danced to the beats of Diljit at Coachella:’ Antony Blinken at State luncheon



Sharing the stage with PM Modi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "Here in the United States, India is a part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr Prime Minister and I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga," leaving the audience laughing and clapping for him.



The special mention also caught the attention of the actor-singer who reshared the clip on his Twitter handle with emojis of the Indian and American Flags.



Check:

This was the second proud moment for Dosanjh, months after he performed at Coachella, an annual music festival held in April, at the Coachella Valley in California.



On the work front, the actor is now gearing up for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, Chamkila, where he'll play the role of Amar Singh Chamkila.

PM Modi's US-Egypt visit

After reaching the US as a part of his four-day state visit, PM Modi met US President Joe Biden. He also became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. Later, he also attended a state dinner held by Biden.



After completing his trip, the prime minister is now headed to Egypt for a two-day visit at the invitation of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.