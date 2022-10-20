Diwali 2022 Grand Celebrations: B-Town gathers for a starry night first time in two years!

New Delhi: After two years of low-key celebrations, B-Town is all geared up for jubilant Diwali celebrations and star-studded parties where actors, directors, producers and celebrities will show up to add additional sparkle to the festive spirit. Considering the industry has turned a corner after two challenging years, this year’s Diwali celebrations are expected to be even more special than ever before. The fraternity is looking forward to ushering in the hope, abundance, and joy of the festive season on a glittering note.

Shilpa Shetty, Producers Anand Pandit, Ekta Kapoor, actors Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, and designer Manish Malhotra hosted lavish Diwali celebrations for their industry friends. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose film ‘Doctor G’ is running successfully in theatres, and producer Ramesh Taurani also recently hosted a star-studded pre-Diwali bash for his friends.

According to the sources among the most eagerly awaited Diwali party this year is producer Anand Pandit's annual bash at his residence where apart from megastar Amitabh Bachchan top B-Town’s celebrities like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Jeetendra Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Raj Kumar Rao, and Kapil Sharma, are also expected to be present.