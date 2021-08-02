Dr Cuterus blames Tarun Tahilinai store of body-shaming her ‘Never going there again’ says the influencer

New Delhi: Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani store allegedly body-shamed online influencer Dr Tanaya aka Dr Cuterus while she went there to shop for her bridal outfit. Tanaya was heart-broken as it was her dream to get married in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga since she was 12 years old. The social media influencer recounted her terrible experience in an Instagram post.

“There is SO much pressure on people to lose weight before their wedding - I had that too. Family friends would ask why I wasn’t “dieting” before my wedding (in a span of one month lmao). Some even went out of their way to send me “slimming teas”. Bridal stores would body shame (looking at you, Ambawatta @taruntahiliani {yeah, that was a massive shame, because I’d wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. Never going there again. [also what’s with these big designers being afraid of big boobs,” wrote Tanaya who is famously known as Dr Cuterus.

She however, was all praises for the staff at fashion designer Anita Dongra store, whose lehenga she eventually wore for her D-day. “I cannot sing enough praises for the guys at @anitadongre, who managed to make a beautifully fitting, and genuinely lovely lehenga, all in a span of three weeks!]}).”

Talking about experiencing body-shaming as a bride-to-be, Dr Cuterus revealed, “and all kinds of weird comments were thrown at me about my “double chin” and “belly showing in the lehenga haww”.

Promoting body positivity Dr Cuterus continued, “But you know what? Fuck that. Fuck all that. Look at me, how happy I am. Double chin and all. Just look at me.

And that’s all that matters - my closest friends, my lovely family, and my boy love me for who I am. And most importantly, I love me for who I am. And that’s the biggest learning I can share from my wedding. Enjoy it, because happy brides are the best brides”.

Dr Tanaya is a professional doctor who uses her social media account Dr Cuterus to help raise awareness on issues like sexual health, sexual myths, female sexual pleasure etc.