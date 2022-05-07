हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta breaks BOLDNESS meter, ditches her bra and posts mirror selfie in an unbuttoned pink shirt!

Esha Gupta stood in front of a mirror posing in an unbuttoned long shirt, clicking her mirror selfie on a shoot day. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Esha Gupta's bold posts often send netizens into a meltdown. So, this time the sassy actress decided to ditch her bra and pose in a mirror selfie wearing a long pink boyfriend shirt. 

Esha Gupta stood in front of a mirror posing in an unbuttoned long shirt, clicking her mirror selfie on a shoot day. And you can't help but check out a collection of her innerwear lying on the bed behind. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha has a massive 7.8 million followers on Instagram alone and her fanbase is ever-growing. Her fans await her stunning posts regularly. However, she has often been trolled for her bold looks as well.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

She also posted a video of hers dancing in a blue saree. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'.

She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.  

 

