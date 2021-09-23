EsselWorld Bird Park launches #HamareGharKeGaneshji campaign on Ganesh Chaturthi festivity!

Mumbai: EsselWorld Bird Park brightened up Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with the launch of campaign #HamareGharKeGaneshji which gave a chance to pose with your adored Ganesh ji. It was a 10-day festival marking the birth of Lord Bappa - the god of prosperity and wisdom. Every year around August-September, the city of Mumbai is shaken up by a storm of activities during this ten-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence respectively.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi started on September 10 and ended on September 19 (Anant Chaturdashi). Due to current COVID-19 pandemic, the enthusiasm and zeal for the festival among the people was low due to various restrictions to curb coronavirus.

EsselWorld Bird Park #HamareGharKeGaneshji contest tried to bring back the fun, enjoyment and passion for the festival among its patrons.

Patrons could participate by uploading the pictures of Ganesh puja celebration in their home and Mohalla (neighbourhood) on a specially designed microsite http://hamaregharkeganeshji.com/

Shared the details along with the picture within 8th to 18th September 2021. The campaign was well received by the people and saw an overwhelming response with more than 250 entries of happy and joyful celebrations.

The internal jury team had a tough time in selecting the winners which were declared on Anand Chaturthi day i.e. 19th September 2021. The winners were declared under three categories i.e. Most unique celebration, Best Decoration and Best looking Ganesha.

Mr Ashish Ganatra, Mr Mitesh Mehta and Mr Vrinda Motasha were declared as the winners of respective categories. Addition to this every participant was also gratified for their participation.

We wanted to bring back the brightness, joy, passion and zeal of festivity in the lives of people this Ganesh Chaturthi, with the launched of specially designed microsite on which people could share their creativity to welcome and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.“Mr. Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park.”