Cristiano Ronaldo

Ex-model who accused footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of 'rape', claims a whopping £56 mn in damages!

The former American model is claiming £18m for 'past pain and suffering, £18m for future pain and suffering' and £18m in punitive damages.

Ex-model who accused footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of 'rape', claims a whopping £56 mn in damages!
Pic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: A former model named Kathryn Mayorga has accused famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her inside a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. While Ronaldo vehemently denied all such charges, tweeting back then "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,".

"Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," Cristiano Ronaldo added. Now, according to The Mirror report, former American model Kathryn Mayorga is claiming a whopping sum of Rs 56 million for the 'pain and sufferings' she endured all this while. 

The Mirror report states that fresh court documents reveal the amount which is claimed by former model Kathryn Mayorga. 

The former American model is claiming £18m for 'past pain and suffering, £18m for future pain and suffering' and £18m for punitive damages.

Reportedly her expenses go up to £1.4m inclusive of her legal fee of £1.1m, making it £56.5m. 

In 2010, Kathryn Mayorga accepted $375,000 as part of her out-of-court non-disclosure settlement. But three years back, she filed a civil lawsuit in Las Vegas, alleging that she was 'mentally incapacitated' when she agreed to it and signed it under duress.

Ronaldo, however, has outrightly denied all such rape and sexual assault accusations. 

 

