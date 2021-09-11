हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fact Check: No 3-film deal offered to Kartik Aaryan by Bellbottom producers Pooja Entertainment

Pooja Entertainment categorically stated that no such offer has been made by them for Karthik Aryan.

Fact Check: No 3-film deal offered to Kartik Aaryan by Bellbottom producers Pooja Entertainment
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A strong buzzword about actor Kartik Aaryan and Bell-Bottom producers Pooja Entertainment was doing the rounds lately. There has been speculation about the production house having offered a 3-film deal to the actor, as claimed by several portals. However, the production house has denied any such development.

It was alleged in several reports that veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani had offered a three-film deal to actor Kartik Aryaan. Putting an end to all the rumours, the production house's official Twitter handle took to social media to refute this claim and has added now that there is no truth in this spurious story. 

Pooja Entertainment recently released their spy thriller 'Bellbottom' in theatres starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and others. Their upcoming venture includes dystopian thriller 'Ganapath' that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti sanon in the lead. 

Their mega budget Production no 41 with Akshay Kumar is on floors already and is said to be releasing late next year. 

 

Kartik Aaryan Pooja Entertainment Akshay Kumar Vashu Bhagnani
