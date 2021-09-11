Fact Check: No 3-film deal offered to Kartik Aaryan by Bellbottom producers Pooja Entertainment

New Delhi: A strong buzzword about actor Kartik Aaryan and Bell-Bottom producers Pooja Entertainment was doing the rounds lately. There has been speculation about the production house having offered a 3-film deal to the actor, as claimed by several portals. However, the production house has denied any such development.

It was alleged in several reports that veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani had offered a three-film deal to actor Kartik Aryaan. Putting an end to all the rumours, the production house's official Twitter handle took to social media to refute this claim and has added now that there is no truth in this spurious story.

No truth to this at all.https://t.co/5fIkgT8ylX — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) September 11, 2021

Pooja Entertainment recently released their spy thriller 'Bellbottom' in theatres starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and others. Their upcoming venture includes dystopian thriller 'Ganapath' that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti sanon in the lead.

Their mega budget Production no 41 with Akshay Kumar is on floors already and is said to be releasing late next year.