Famous female Instagram influencer Sofia Cheung dies after falling off waterfall while taking selfie!

New Delhi: A famous Instagram (IG) influencer Sofia Cheung, 32, met with a tragic end after falling off a waterfall while taking a selfie. According to a report in The Sun, Cheung was out on a trip to Ha Pak Lai, a scenic nature park, with her friends, when this unfortunate incident took place.

According to a report in The Sun, Sofia Cheung lost her balance as she was standing on the edge of the waterfall and tumbled into the 16ft-deep pool below. Soon, her friends called the emergency and she was rushed to a Hong Kong hospital. However, she was declared dead, reportedly.

Sofia Cheung is famous on Instagram and has over 17.2k followers. She was an adventurous influencer and loved hiking, kayaking, outdoor activities, photography as described in her IG bio.

She had often shared pictures of her daredevil stunts on social media and was famous for it.

Her last post on Instagram is captioned: Better days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday

After the news of her demise broke online, several of her fans dropped 'rest in peace' messages and offered condolences to the family.