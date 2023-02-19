Father-Daughter duo Delivers Heartwarming Dance Performance at Wedding, Check out Viral Video

NEW DELHI: A fresh video of a heartfelt dance performance by a father-daughter duo has won the hearts of netziens on the internet. The video, which has now gone viral and has been viewed lakhs of views, shows a father grooving with his daughter on popular Hindi song at what appears to be a lavish family function. The video has been shared on Instagram handle of ShaadiBTS.

The video is garnering attention all over the social media. In the adorable and lively performance, the father-daughter duo mesmerised everyone with their beautiful coordination to 'Uff Teri Adaa' by Alyssa Mendonsa and Shankar Mahadevan from the movie 'Karthik Calling Karthik' at the function. Both of them seemed to be enjoying the dance thoroughly and their steps and moves proved it.

While the girl was dressed in a beautiful pink lehenga, father was dressed in a white suit. The beautiful light decor and shiny floor gave their dance performance a regal touch.

Netizens were completely floored by the beautiful dance performance of the father-daughter duo and filled the comment section with adorable views.

One user wrote, "India said once.....pakistan ko weponz sy marny ke zrurat nahi ounko culture ki maar kafi hy."

Second user wrote, "cooles father-daughter duo you'll ever see."

Another user wrote, "Beautiful...soulfull...gid bless both with lots of happiness and many more moments to cherish....once in a life time..."

"I smiled so big at this! What a wonderful Dad you have! Love this," wrote one.

In the recent time, we have come across several fun wedding videos on various social media platforms that went insanely viral in no time. From Pakistani gir Ayesha becoming an overnight sensation with her graceful dance on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' to video of another Pakistani girl mesmerising the internet with her flawless moves on 'Ang Laga De' - the list has been growing with every single day.