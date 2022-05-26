New Delhi: Filmmaker Satish Kaushik recently took to social media to share his unpleasant experience with Go First airlines. He accused the airline of using 'dubious ways to earn money from passengers'. Responding to his Instagram post, the air carrier expressed regret and said the filmmaker will hear from them soon.

SATISH KAUSHIK SLAMS GO FIRST AIRLINE

Satish Kaushik explained in detail about the bad experience he had. In a long Instagram post, he wrote: It is very very sad that @gofirstairways has to use dubious ways to earn money from passengers. My office booked two seats (Satish Kaushik / Ajay Rai) in the first row with middle seat also and paid 25K in G8 2315 from Mum- Dehradun on 23rd June. But alas they sold the middle seat to another passenger inspite of my office paying for it. Mr Zubin from Go First tried to help by telling the other passenger that he will adjust him next flight since the flight was full and there was no seat but that passenger was adamant. After the fellow passenger did not get seat and flight was in hold I decided to offer the seat to him. Zubin and air hostesses who were aghast at the mistake of their own organisation thanked me.

Air hostess told me that I will mail her airline office about this unfortunate glitch from their side and give you an apology. Zubin told me that I will inform the office get refund the money for that seat . I told Zubin that it will never happen and as I thought that actually happened. Zubin my office is contacting the customer care and they are saying what I expected, NO REFUND. Is it right ?? Is this the way to earn extra money by harassing a passenger. It is not about getting refund but it is about voicing your grievance . I could have hold the flight but my goodness and holding the passengers for more hours after three hours of torturous delay did not allow me to do that . Good luck #GoFirstairways

GOFIRST'S REPLY TO SATISH KAUSHIK

Dear Satish, we thank you for reaching out to us and we regret any inconvenience caused. You will positively hear from our office soon. — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 25, 2022

Hi, We are extremely sorry for the experience you had. It is never our intention to make our guests feel unhappy with our service. We have shared your feedback with our team for review, and they'll surely look into this. — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 25, 2022

Responding to the post, the airline said, "We truly regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Satish Kaushik regarding the middle seat - Go More - on flight "G8 2315". We are terribly disappointed by what occurred on his journey and believe that such mistakes should not be condoned, and that no consumer should ever be put through such an ordeal."