Friends TV Show Goes Desi, AI Artist Imagines Characters In Indian Attire - Have A Look

New Delhi: Internet is beautiful. What's making it more mesmerizing these days is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Off late, a latest collection of images, posted by Imagina-AI-tion' on Instagram, portrays much-loved characters of the popular US sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' in ethnic Indian attire.

Adding the stunning flavour of realism, color and joy - the pictures are pure Indian. Paving way forward for fascinating creative expression and immersive experiences, Artificial Intelligence has a promising future. The artist, Arjun Sajeev, further stirred the social media by envisioning the characters getting married in India.

Leaving users mind-boggled, comments started to come in. "Ross looks like a vintage Bollywood actor," commented one user. Another captivated user commented, "This is why I pay for my internet." Airing from September 1994 to May 2004, F.R.I.E.N.D.S lasted for 10 seasons. The US sitcom stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.