हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Gehraiyaan: Fans notice Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha in film, did you?

Deepika Padukone called her role as Alisha in 'Gehraiyaan' the most delicious experience for her.

Gehraiyaan: Fans notice Deepika Padukone&#039;s sister Anisha in film, did you?
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In Deepika Padukone's new drama flick 'Gehraiyaan', fans have spotted an interesting detail and it involves Deepika's sister Anisha. Eagle-eyed netizens have found Deepika's sister Anisha to have a special feature in the film in the form of a cute picture frame. 

In one of the scenes, showing Deepika's character Alisha's childhood photos, there was a real-life picture of Deepika and her sister Anisha from their childhood. One user posted a screenshot of the same on Twitter and wrote, "Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika Padukone among the family portraits!"

Check it out:

 

Anisha Padukone is a professional golf player and the CEO of The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

For the unversed, Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan' deals with love and infidelity. Due to this, intimacy played a huge and important role in the film. 'Gehraiyaan' is the first Hindi film to have an intimacy director on board; Dar Gai piloted this role.

 

This is the first time Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared screen space and fans witnessed them liven up the film with their own, individual talents.

The beautiful tracks and background score was composed by the musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. On the other hand, the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari.

The modern-day complex love story premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneAnisha PadukoneGehraiyaan
Next
Story

Ram Charan is an absolute beast, one of my favourite actors: Ranveer Singh during live session, watch

Must Watch

PT6M30S

Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Amit Shah reached Dhanaulti, addressed Rally