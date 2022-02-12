Gehraiyaan: Fans notice Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha in film, did you?

New Delhi: In Deepika Padukone's new drama flick 'Gehraiyaan', fans have spotted an interesting detail and it involves Deepika's sister Anisha. Eagle-eyed netizens have found Deepika's sister Anisha to have a special feature in the film in the form of a cute picture frame.

In one of the scenes, showing Deepika's character Alisha's childhood photos, there was a real-life picture of Deepika and her sister Anisha from their childhood. One user posted a screenshot of the same on Twitter and wrote, "Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika Padukone among the family portraits!"

Anisha Padukone is a professional golf player and the CEO of The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

For the unversed, Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan' deals with love and infidelity. Due to this, intimacy played a huge and important role in the film. 'Gehraiyaan' is the first Hindi film to have an intimacy director on board; Dar Gai piloted this role.

This is the first time Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared screen space and fans witnessed them liven up the film with their own, individual talents.

The beautiful tracks and background score was composed by the musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. On the other hand, the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari.

The modern-day complex love story premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.